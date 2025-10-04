Pakistan's war on its own people: Four disappeared men found executed in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan] October 4 : The discovery of four bodies across Balochistan this week has reignited outrage over the ongoing wave of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the province.

Families and rights groups have blamed Pakistani security forces and state-backed militias for what they describe as systematic violence against civilians. The victims had been missing for several days before their bodies were recovered, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, three men identified as Quddous Baloch, son of Umaid; Neik Saal Baloch, son of Dilwash; and Nazar Arz Muhammad, son of Arz Muhammad, were found dead in the Sorap Dam area of Buleda in Kech district.

All three were drivers engaged in cross-border trade. Their families stated that on September 30, Pakistani security forces and members of a pro-government militia, locally known as a "death squad," detained them. The next day, on October 1, their bullet-riddled bodies were discovered.

Earlier, The Balochistan Post had reported on the disappearance of Nazar Arz Muhammad, who had allegedly been abducted by members of the same militia. The repeated involvement of such armed groups has reinforced local fears that the state is enabling or ignoring grave human rights violations in Balochistan.

In a separate incident, the body of another missing man, Janzaib Baloch, son of Roshin, was found near the Makuran Coastal Highway, close to the Layri Hassan Hotel in Uthal, Lasbela district. A labourer from the Babbar Shoor area of Pasni in Gwadar district, Janzaib, was reportedly taken from his home on September 28.

Enforced disappearances followed by the recovery of mutilated bodies have become a tragic hallmark of life in the province. Despite repeated appeals from human rights organisations, the government has failed to ensure justice or accountability. Families continue to demand transparent investigations, but authorities remain silent, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor