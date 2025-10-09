Pakistan's war on truth: Journalists targeted and silenced for exposing reality

Karachi [Pakistan] October 9 : A local journalist, Muhammad Manaf, has condemned the continuing pattern of attacks and harassment against journalists in Pakistan, saying that such incidents are "nothing new" and that press freedom in the country remains largely an illusion.

Manaf stated that journalists across Pakistan face constant intimidation and violence for performing their professional duties. Journalists are harassed every day. The job of a journalist is to highlight issues in society, but some people do not like those issues, and that is why they are killed," he remarked. He criticised the government's repeated claims of ensuring media freedom, calling them far removed from reality. "It is said that the media is free, but it is not. "A journalist cannot express his opinion openly here," Manaf stated, adding that reporters often have to self-censor to protect themselves from retaliation.

The senior journalist noted that the lack of accountability and legal protection for media workers has created a climate of fear in newsrooms nationwide. "When a journalist is attacked, no strict action is taken. The government promises to act, but those promises rarely translate into justice," he said.

According to Manaf, the state's failure to address violence against journalists has emboldened those who wish to silence critical reporting. He urged the authorities to enact a special law to safeguard journalists and ensure punishment for those responsible for such attacks. He emphasised that journalism plays a crucial role in promoting awareness and strengthening democracy, yet reporters in Pakistan are denied the respect and protection they deserve. "Journalists highlight the issues of ordinary citizens and play a vital role in society. But here, they are treated as ordinary people, not as defenders of truth," Manaf stated.

Press freedom organisations have also raised alarm over the worsening situation, with Pakistan ranking among the most dangerous countries for journalists. Manaf's remarks serve as a grim reminder that despite official claims of free expression, the country's journalists continue to work under constant threat, their only crime being the pursuit of truth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor