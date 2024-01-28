Pak's political arena heats up as leaders intensify campaign efforts ahead of 2024 General Elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 28 : Several leaders of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will conduct massive rallies in two major cities in Pakistan on January 28. These rallies are being organised by the political party against the backdrop of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8 this year, ARY News reported.

One of these rallies will be organised at the Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi. Prominent PPP leaders like Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari, and former foreign minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be present to address the public.

In addition to this, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, another leader of the PPP, will visit areas near Lyari in Karachi. Lyari has been the party's stronghold and both of these rallies are being organised to boost the election campaign, according to ARY News.

At Lyari, Aseefa would probably address the public and party supporters at Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road, Aath Chowk and Ghas Mandi Chowk, boosting the campaign of PPP leader Nabil Gabol, who is the contesting candidate of the party in the area.

In addition to Aseefa's political address, Asim Hussain, Masroor Ahsan, Raza Haroon, Anees Advocate and the former president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, will address the public in these rallies organised by the PPP in Karachi.

Similar to the PPP, the PML-N is all set to hold a public rally in Pakistan's Sialkot district, where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address the public.

Previously, the former foreign minister blamed the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for imposing their politics on Pakistan, giving it the adjective "politics of hatred and division."

According to ARY News, while addressing a public gathering in Peshawar, Bhutto Zardari lambasted PPP political opponents and called them reluctant to organise political campaigns.

The former minister also added that turning political differences into personal enmity damaged the country's economy and future generations. "Traditional politicians want to push the country back into 90s' politics," he regretted, noting that he wanted to bring Pakistan into 2024, ARY News reported.

