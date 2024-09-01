Pak's Punjab Labour leaders reject government, international Labour Code

Lahore [Pakistan] September 1 : Labour leaders in the Punjab province of Pakistan, have unanimously rejected both the government and the International Labour Organisations' Labour Code 2024, calling it a 'mechanism intended to further oppress the labour community in Pakistan', The News International (TNI) reported.

At a meeting held at Bakhtiar Hall in Lahore on Saturday, the leaders argued that the proposed legislation is driven by an agenda, aimed at deliberately undermining workers' rights. The participants expressed concern that the current government of the Punjab province, along with international bodies, is advancing a privatisation agenda that threatens to weaken the trade union movement across public sector institutions in Pakistan, The News International report claimed.

Labour representatives from every district in Punjab province attended the meeting and vowed that if the Punjab government proceeds with the law without addressing their concerns, they will initiate direct action plans in each district and city throughout the province, as per the TNI report.

According to the TNI news report, a resolution adopted at the conference emphasized the necessity of notifying the government about the defects and limitations in the proposed law and advocating for negotiations to ensure tripartite consultations. The resolution underscored that this is crucial to address the growing discontent among workers. The leaders asserted that any limitations on trade union freedoms and freedom of expression, as protected by Article 17 of the Constitution, would be firmly opposed.

The conference also strongly criticized the government's privatization policy, showing support for the thousands of employees from WAPDA, Railways, and Utility Stores, and reaffirming the commitment to unified resistance against privatization.

The TNI stated that labour conditions in Punjab province are poor, with low wages, inadequate working environments, and a lack of job security. Many workers endure unsafe and unhealthy workplaces, often facing exploitation in informal employment sectors with minimal enforcement of labour rights. The current economic crisis exacerbates these issues. Earlier in April, it was reported that affording basic amenities in Pakistan is becoming more and more difficult due to skyrocketing inflation in the country.

