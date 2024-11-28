Palau reaffirms commitment to Taiwan amid growing Chinese influence in Pacific Island nations

Taipei [Taiwan], November 28, : Envoy of Palau to Taiwan, David Orrukem, stated that Taiwan has the potential to be a dependable partner for the Pacific Island region as per a report in Taiwan News.

Orrukem expressed deep concern over China's increasing influence in the Pacific Island nations, noting that Beijing's expanding control over the region "threatens the way we value our lives."

He expressed concern about Pacific Island nations turning to China for economic assistance, as it increases Beijing's influence. He proposed that these countries consider Taiwan as a reliable alternative, and Palau is ready to offer its support in this regard.

The ambassador refrained from naming specific countries. Currently, only Palau, the Marshall Islands, and Tuvalu have diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Orrukem acknowledged that China's pledges of support to the region are appealing, but emphasized that promises remain just that promises.

He challenged neighboring countries to reflect on the true value of their relationship with Beijing. "Do you have the life that you like? Is that the kind of life you want?" he asked.

He also encouraged them to be forward-thinking and avoid becoming overly reliant on China. Once the initial excitement fades, problems will begin to surface, he warned. "Money isn't everything," he added.

In 2022, China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, a former ally of Taiwan, enabling Chinese police and military personnel to assist in maintaining order. The agreement also permits Chinese military vessels to visit the country for supply replenishment.

The two nations signed an additional security agreement last year, enhancing their law enforcement collaboration. In February, Kiribati's acting Police Commissioner, Eeri Aritiera, confirmed that Chinese police were engaged in community policing in the country, which had cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 2019.

Orrukem stated that Palau aims to foster regional peace as a way to counter Beijing's growing influence. In this effort, the country is working to persuade its neighbors to align with Taiwan.

"Taiwan is a country you can work with. We are evidence of that," the ambassador said. What led Palau to ally with Taiwan was how it treated its citizens, he said, underscoring the importance of reciprocity.

The ambassador highlighted that Taiwan provides training for Palauan officials in finance and business. He also mentioned that discussions are ongoing to expand cooperation in digital technology and healthcare.

Orrukem stated that by encouraging more dialogue within the Pacific Island Forum, Palau can assist other nations in exploring alternative partners, such as Taiwan, for economic growth. He believes they will gradually come to see that it "isn't so bad."

Orrukem explained that promoting peace involves preserving the "Pacific Way," an ideal that upholds traditional cultures and values, as well as fostering a spirit of cooperation among the Pacific islands.

He mentioned that while Palau maintains strong relationships with its neighbors, it needs to find a way to unite everyone in returning to their foundations. The first step is to emphasize the importance of these roots and the value of their connections with others.

Orrukem stated that the Pacific Way is familiar to the region and integral to its identity, noting that promoting peace can strengthen this way of life. "It makes our culture stronger and our people better," he added.

The ambassador noted that while progress has been slow, Palau aims to increase dialogue. However, he cautioned about China's efforts to disrupt regional unity, especially within the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

In August, reports emerged that China was urging the Solomon Islands to prevent Taiwan from participating in next year's PIF, while also lobbying other member nations to back this stance. In response, Taiwan reiterated its role as a development partner of the PIF for 29 years and a key member of the Pacific Island community.

Orrukem expressed that Palau values and is grateful for its relationship with Taiwan, describing it as one of mutual brotherhood and sisterhood.

He pledged to strengthen cooperation in areas such as the economy, tourism, and aquaculture, and to continue advocating for Taiwan's participation in international affairs.

This support comes as President Lai Ching-te prepares for a trip to Palau, Tuvalu, and the Marshall Islands from November 30 to December 6.

According to the Presidential Office, Lai intends to discuss smart sustainability and sustainable democracy with the leaders of these nations. The visit is aimed at reinforcing Taiwan's partnerships with its Pacific Island allies.

