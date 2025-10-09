Palestine President Abbas welcomes Trump's announcement of ceasefire agreement in Gaza

Ramallah, Oct 9 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of ceasefire agreement in Gaza and expressed hope that these efforts would be a prelude to reaching a permanent political solution.

In a statement released by Palestine's Mission to the United Nations on X, Abbas praised Trump and all mediators for their efforts in reaching the agreement and expressed Palestine's readiness to work with relevant mediators and international partners to ensure its success, in order to achieve stability and a lasting and just peace in accordance with international law.

The statement said, "President Mahmoud Abbas today welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of an agreement to cease the war on the Gaza Strip, withdraw of Israeli occupation forces, allow the entry of humanitarian aid, and facilitate a prisoner exchange. President Abbas expressed hope that these efforts would be a prelude to reaching a permanent political solution, as announced by President Trump, leading to an end to the Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Abbas stressed the need for all parties to commit to the immediate implementation of the agreement, including the release of all hostages and prisoners, the entry of urgent humanitarian aid through United Nations organisations, the prevention of displacement or annexation, and the commencement of the reconstruction process.

Reiterating that sovereignty over Gaza Strip belongs to Palestine, Abbas stated, "He reiterated that sovereignty over the Gaza Strip belongs to the State of Palestine, and that the connection between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip must be achieved through Palestinian laws and government institutions, through a unified Palestinian administrative committee and Palestinian security forces, within the framework of a single system and law, and with Arab and international support."

Abbas' statement comes after Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, announced that Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas had reached an agreement on the "first phase" of a plan to halt the fighting in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages and prisoners.

While making the announcement on Truth Social, Trump called it a great day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the US and thanked the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our peace plan. This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and everlasting peace. All parties will be treated fairly! This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event happen," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor