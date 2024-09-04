Palestine reiterates rejection of Israeli military presence along Egypt-Gaza border

Ramallah, Sep 4 The Palestinian presidency has reiterated its rejection of any Israeli military presence along the Philadelphi Corridor or at the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border.

In a statement on Tuesday, the presidency criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments about weapons smuggling from Egypt into Gaza, accusing him of using the claim to distract the public, avoid a ceasefire deal, and continue military actions against the Palestinian people, the official WAFA news agency reported.

The Palestinian presidency also expressed appreciation for Egypt's stance against the displacement of Palestinians and reiterated its objection to any Israeli presence along the Philadelphi Corridor, Xinhua news agency reported.

Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor.

"We need to have it under our control," he said, emphasising that Israeli presence there is crucial to prevent future weapons smuggling from Egypt to Gaza.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry rejected Israel's claim on Tuesday, accusing the Israeli side of using the claim to justify its "aggressive and provocative" policies.

The Philadelphi Corridor remains a key sticking point in ceasefire negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

In official statements, the Arab countries accused Netanyahu of attempting to distract public opinion and obstruct joint mediation efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and detainees.

On Monday, the Israeli Prime Minister claimed -- without providing any evidence -- that Hamas obtains weapons through the Egypt-Gaza border, criticising the security situation along the border.

In an attempt to justify Israel's illegal presence in the Philadelphi corridor, he alleged that the axis serves as "Hamas's pipeline for oxygen and rearmament".

In a statement, the Palestinian presidency expressed its appreciation for the Egyptian pivotal role in rejecting the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land.

"We commend Egypt's constant efforts to achieve security and stability in the region," said the statement.

Palestine also expressed its appreciation for the Egyptian, Qatari and Jordanian efforts to reach a ceasefire, end the Israeli aggression in Gaza, and prevent the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In addition, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that these Israeli attempts aim to justify the continuous Israeli violations to international law.

The Ministry further warned against such provoking statements and their negative repercussions, calling for an end to the Palestinian suffering.

Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been mediating indirect talks between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire in the 10-month-old Israeli war in Gaza.

Since October 7, Israel has killed and injured more than 130,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, damaged most of Gaza's infrastructure, and displaced the majority of the population.

Tensions have further escalated with renewed Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank that began last week -- mainly on the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Tubas, and Tulkarem -- resulting in more casualties among Palestinians.

