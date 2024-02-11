Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeds 28,000: Ministry

Gaza, Feb 11 The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 28,000, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said on Saturday in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 117 Palestinians and wounded 152 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 28,064 and injuries to 67,611 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Rafah city in the south of Gaza since Friday night, killing at least 28 people, reported the state-run Palestine TV.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the army to prepare a plan for a ground operation in Rafah to eliminate what remains of Hamas brigades, Xinhua news agency reported.

The city was previously considered a safe zone from Israel's relentless bombardments and has provided shelter for more than half of the 2.3 million Gaza residents who fled for safety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor