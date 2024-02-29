Palestinian death toll in Gaza nears 30,000: Ministry

Gaza, Feb 29 The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,954 as the Israeli military killed 76 in the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, 110 others were wounded, bringing the total number of Palestinian injuries since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in early October to 70,325, the Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.

It noted that some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, Israeli media outlets reported that two officers were killed and seven soldiers were injured during battles in the Gaza Strip, pushing the death toll to 582.

Citing IDF sources, the reports said Israel's ground operations continued throughout the Gaza Strip under the support of air and naval bombardment.

The reports said the Israeli army destroyed tunnels and other Hamas infrastructure, eliminating "terrorist cells" and seizing large quantities of weapons.

In addition, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the goal of the war in Gaza, which is to ensure the October 7 attack never ever happens again, will take time to achieve.

Israel has pushed forward a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

--IANS

