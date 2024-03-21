Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 31,923: Ministry

Gaza, March 21 The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,923, with 74,096 others wounded, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 104 Palestinians and wounded 162 others, the Ministry said on Wednesday in a press statement.

Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses reported that over the period, Israeli aircraft launched dozens of raids in various areas from the far north of the enclave to its south, mostly targeting homes and apartments, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli army continued its military operation in Al-Shifa Medical Complex for the third day in a row, which led to the killing of dozens and the arrest of others, according to the sources.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Wednesday in a press statement that Israeli troops and the Shin Bet security service were engaged in precise combat in the medical complex while avoiding harming civilians, patients, medical personnel and medical equipment.

Adraee claimed that the forces had killed more than 90 "saboteurs," while more than 300 suspects were questioned in the complex, with 160 of them transferred for follow-up investigations.

Moreover, the spokesperson confirmed that strikes were carried out in the centre of the strip and the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis to eliminate "saboteurs".

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

--IANS

