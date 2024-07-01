Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 37,877: Health authorities

Gaza, July 1 The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 37,877, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 43 people and wounded 111 others, bringing the total death toll to 37,877 and injuries to 86,969 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in October 2023, it added on Sunday.

Many victims' bodies are still under rubble or on the roads, according to the statement as reported by Xinhua news agency.

In a separate statement on Sunday, the health authorities warned that the remaining hospitals, health centres and oxygen stations in the Strip would cease operations within 48 hours due to the depletion of the fuel needed to run the generators.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage.

