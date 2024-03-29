Palestinian death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 32,552: Ministry

Gaza, March 29 The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,552, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement.

The Israeli army killed 62 Palestinians and wounded 91 others during the past 24 hours, it added on Thursday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

This brings the total death toll to 32,552 and injuries to 74,980 since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, according to the Ministry.

Israel has launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor