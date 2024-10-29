Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpassed 43,000: Health authorities

Gaza, Oct 29 The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 43,000.

During the past 48 hours, 96 people were killed and 277 others were hurt in attacks by the Israeli military, bringing the total death toll to 43,020 and injuries to 101,110 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early October 2023, the health authorities said in a statement on Monday.

A number of victims were still under the rubble, and ambulance and civil defence teams were unable to reach them, the statement said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Monday that its troops continued targeted raids in Gaza, killing armed militants and dismantling their infrastructure, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the IDF claimed that it apprehended about 100 militants during an operation in Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia of Gaza.

The IDF said the operation was carried out following Intelligence information indicating that "terrorists had embedded themselves inside the hospital," and aimed to "thwart terrorist activities and apprehend terrorists."

Meanwhile, Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the hospital, urged on social media platform X to protect the hospital and its patients and staff from further Israeli attacks, noting that 31 hospital staffers had been either taken or arrested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor