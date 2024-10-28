Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire after alleged ramming attempt

Ramallah, Oct 28 A Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire after allegedly attempting a ramming attack on soldiers near a military checkpoint north of Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem Governorate of the Palestinian Authority said on Sunday in a press statement that Sami Al-Amoudi, a young man residing in the Shu'fat refugee camp on the outskirts of Jerusalem, was killed as Israeli soldiers opened fire on him.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli police announced that a vehicle driven by a Palestinian attempted to ram soldiers near the Palestinian village of Hizma, prompting soldiers to open fire on the attacker, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement, police said that the attack caused no injuries and the "terrorist was immediately neutralised".

Following the incident, roads in the area were closed, and a large number of soldiers and police were sent to the scene.

Nearly 33 people were physically injured -- six seriously -- when a truck rammed a bus near a military base in central Israel on Sunday, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services.

When paramedics first reached the scene, they said eight people were trapped underneath the truck that rammed into them.

The emergency services were able to rescue seven people from underneath the truck with the help of civilians, they said and rescued the final person with the help of the fire brigade.

