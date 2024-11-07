Palestinian killed in West Bank: Israeli army

Jerusalem, Nov 7 A Palestinian man was shot and killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after allegedly attempting a car-ramming and stabbing attack, according to a statement by the Israeli military.

The military said on Wednesday that the suspect drove into civilians at Shiloh Junction, north of the city of Ramallah, Xinhua news agency reported.

"He then exited the vehicle and attempted to carry out a stabbing attack," the statement said.

An armed civilian passerby fatally shot the suspect, with the military later confirming his death at the scene.

"Soldiers are currently operating in the area," the military added.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service reported that a 26-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy sustained light injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The attack occurred amid escalating violence in the region, including an ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip, intensified raids in the West Bank, and clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

--IANS

