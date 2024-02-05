Palestinian man arrested for ripping Israeli flag off motorist's car

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): A Palestinian man from the village of Janiya, near Ramallah, was arrested for tearing an Israeli flag off a car that was stuck in traffic and throwing it into the road.

The incident took place near the village of Ras Kakar and was filmed by the Israeli motorist's dashboard camera. (ANI/TPS)

