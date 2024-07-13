Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Sources

Ramallah, July 13 A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army during a raid in the village of Abwein near the West Bank city of Ramallah, said official and local Palestinian sources.

"Our crews transported a 26-year-old man injured in the head in serious condition from the village," the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Friday in a brief statement, without specifying the identity of the victim.

The statement added that the young man died later in the hospital as a result of his injury, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces stormed the village, firing live bullets and tear gas bombs, which led to the youth being injured.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on this incident.

More than 550 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023, according to UN statistics.

