Palestinian presidency condemns attacks targeting Lebanon

Ramallah, Sep 19 The Palestinian presidency condemned the "terrorist" attacks targeting Lebanon, which resulted in large casualties.

The presidency expressed Palestine's solidarity with the Lebanese government and people against the "terrorism" affecting innocent civilians. It offered condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Palestinian official media WAFA.

The presidency warned of the serious escalation that "violates" Lebanese sovereignty and threatens international peace and security, calling on the international community to take urgent action to prevent further escalation in the region and emphasising its commitment to Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty.

Explosions of wireless communication devices across Lebanon on Wednesday have killed 14 people and injured up to 450, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The incident followed an attack on Tuesday in which the Israeli military allegedly targeted pagers used by Hezbollah members, resulting in the deaths of 12 individuals, including two children, and approximately 2,800 injuries.

