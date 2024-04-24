Palestinian trying to stab soldiers killed near Hebron
Published: April 24, 2024
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/TPS): A Palestinian woman trying to stab Israeli soldiers was shot and killed in the Hebron area.
No Israeli were injured.
Israeli soldiers foiled a Palestinian stabbing attack at an army post in the area of the Ofakim Junction in southern Israel near Beer-Sheva.
A terrorist armed with a knife ran toward the soldiers, who responded with fire, eliminating the terrorist. No injuries were reported. (ANI/TPS)
