Palestinian weapons trafficker arrested, guns tactical equipment confiscated

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security personnel arrested a Palestinian weapons trafficker in the area Shechem (Nablus), the Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday.

During Sunday's arrest, soldiers seized hundreds of weapons and tactical equipment the suspect had offered for sale, including electric stun guns, airsoft guns, knives, pepper spray cannisters and more. (ANI/TPS)

