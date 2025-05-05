Palestinian weapons trafficker arrested, guns tactical equipment confiscated

By ANI | Updated: May 5, 2025 22:32 IST2025-05-05T22:26:40+5:302025-05-05T22:32:33+5:30

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security personnel arrested a Palestinian weapons trafficker in the area Shechem (Nablus), ...

Palestinian weapons trafficker arrested, guns tactical equipment confiscated | Palestinian weapons trafficker arrested, guns tactical equipment confiscated

Palestinian weapons trafficker arrested, guns tactical equipment confiscated

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security personnel arrested a Palestinian weapons trafficker in the area Shechem (Nablus), the Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday.

During Sunday's arrest, soldiers seized hundreds of weapons and tactical equipment the suspect had offered for sale, including electric stun guns, airsoft guns, knives, pepper spray cannisters and more. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app