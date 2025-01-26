Palestinian youth killed as Gazans try to return home

Gaza, Jan 26 Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian youth and wounded others as displaced civilians attempted to return to their homes in central Gaza, Palestinian medical sources said.

One person was killed and another injured on Saturday near the entrance to Al-Bureij refugee camp, Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp said in a statement.

Two other youths were wounded west of Al-Nuseirat camp in the "Tiba Al-Nweiri" area by Israeli gunfire targeting gatherings of citizens hoping to return to northern Gaza, the hospital added.

Thousands of Palestinians, displaced during more than 15 months of conflict, have gathered along Al-Rasheed Street, seeking to return to their homes in the north. Many had packed belongings and headed towards the Nitzarim Corridor, which divides southern and northern Gaza and was established by the Israeli military at the start of its ground operation on October 27, 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli military said existing instructions remained in place, including a ban on approaching the Nitzarim Corridor until its official reopening to prevent clashes. These instructions would remain in effect pending new directives following Hamas's adherence to its commitments, the military said, urging compliance for safety.

Hamas on Saturday accused Israel of delaying the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, warning that such actions could jeopardise the next phases of the deal.

"The occupation continues to delay the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the prisoner exchange by keeping Al-Rasheed Street closed and preventing displaced people from returning on foot from the south to the north," the Palestinian group said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel would not allow Gazan residents to return to northern Gaza until Hamas released Israeli detainee Arbel Yehuda, who was expected to be freed on Saturday.

"We have received four kidnapped female soldiers from Hamas, and in return, security detainees will be released as per the agreement," Netanyahu's office said. "According to the agreement, Israel will not allow Gaza residents to return to northern Gaza until Arbel Yehuda, who was supposed to be released today, is freed."

Yehuda, a female civilian, was scheduled for release alongside three other female soldiers, but Hamas released four soldiers, excluding Yehuda. The Israeli military and Shin Bet security service earlier confirmed in a joint statement that Hamas had handed over four Israeli female soldiers.

Hamas sources, cited by local Palestinian media, said Yehuda was "alive and in good health" and would be "released as part of the third swap set for next Saturday," February 1.

