Panasonic introduces Matter-enabled air conditioners in India

New Delhi, Dec 11 Panasonic Life Solutions India on Monday introduced India's first Matter-enabled Room Air Conditioners (RACs) powered by Miraie.

Matter is an open-source connectivity standard that enables seamless interoperability across smart devices.

Starting in February 2024, the air conditioners equipped with Matter protocol will be available across all leading outlets and e-commerce platforms in the country right before the summer season, the company said.

"So now a Panasonic Air Conditioner equipped with Matter technology can be managed using the Miraie platform or any other platform that is Matter compatible. Similarly, any other Room Air Conditioner brand that is compatible with Matter can also be controlled through the Miraie platform," Manish Sharma, Chairman, Panasonic Life Solutions India and South Asia, said in a statement.

Miraie is an IoT & AI-enabled platform designed to enhance the connected living experience. The company launched the platform in 2020 and has seen 70 per cent of its air conditioner consumers using the platform.

"India Innovation Centre has been at the forefront of many innovations at Panasonic and with Matter, we have done extensive testing and are delighted to provide our consumers with an upgraded Miraie platform that provides inter-operability and is simple to use, reliable and secure," said Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer, Panasonic Life Solutions India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor