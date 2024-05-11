Pandemic agreement talks to continue beyond deadline: WHO

Geneva, May 11 Governments around the world agreed to extend for another two weeks the talks over a landmark agreement on handling future pandemics, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

A ninth and final round of negotiation involving WHO's 194 member states, advocacy groups, and relevant stakeholders ended Friday without finalising an agreement, which is scheduled to be considered for adoption at the World Health Assembly later this month, Xinhua news agency reported.

The member states-led Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) was established over two years ago to draft and negotiate a legally binding agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

