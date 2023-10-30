Paras Kalnawat lauds Akshay Kumar’s action prowess: ‘He is a constant source of inspiration’

Mumbai, Oct 30 Actor Paras Kalnawat has an undying love for action sequences, and revealed that for the recent fight sequence in the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’, he has taken inspiration from Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s films.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ features Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Anjum Fakih (as Shrishti), Paras (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya).

This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) notices that the goons she sent to kidnap Preeta have accidently kidnapped Shrishti.

This leads to Shrishti learning that Nidhi is responsible for the attacks on Preeta. However, while saving herself, Srishti gets shot by a bullet, and eventually, Nidhi tries to burn Srishti alive in order to kill her.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will be on the edge of their seats as Rajveer makes a heroic entry to save Shrishti.

Nidhi leaves after setting the place on fire, and Srishti falls unconscious on the ground. However, Rajveer manages to reach in time, fight the goons and pick up Srishti in his arms and leave the godown.

Paras, who mostly portrays romantic sequences in the show, has an undying love for action sequences. While shooting for this scene, Paras shared how his experience was entirely different from his usual sequences.

The entire crew was surprised by Paras’s dedication, remarkable physical agility, and precision that he showcased during the shoot of this fight sequence.

The actor also shared that how he has watched a few Akshay Kumar’s films to do these action sequences as he is a huge fan of the Bollywood’s Khiladi.

Talking about the same, Paras said: “It's been such an exhilarating experience to delve into the world of action sequences. My character, Rajveer, has always been known for his calm and composed nature, and the shift to intense action scenes has been a thrilling departure from the ordinary.”

“I've always been an admirer of the action sequences in Akshay Kumar's films. The way he seamlessly blends action, stunts, and charisma in his roles has been a constant source of inspiration for me,” he shared.

Paras added: “To prepare for this scene, I watched some of his best action movies as soon as I got to know I would be shooting something similar. I believe that portraying a character's transformation, and pushing my boundaries as an actor is what makes this journey so amazing. This experience has been a refreshing change for me."

Paras’s unexpected talent for action sequences adds an exciting twist to the show's usual family drama.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

