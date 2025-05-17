Hebei [China] May 17 : A significant demonstration by parents opposing the proposed closure of a private school in northern China led to an unusual change of direction by officials, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

On Sunday, parents gathered outside the Nangong municipal government building in Hebei province, insistently advocating for Fengyi Elementary School to remain open after discovering its impending closure, according to RFA.

The planned shutdown seemed to be a part of a larger governmental initiative that began several years ago, aimed at reducing private education and promoting state-run schools.

The school had a positive reputation, and parents would vie for spots for their children through a public lottery system. With the school's closure, students would be redirected to public schools known for their disorganised management and frequent teacher turnover, as reported by RFA.

In recent years, the Chinese Communist Party has focused on minimising private education and placing private institutions under state control, arguing that it would enhance educational equality and lessen expenses for parents, as per the report.

As per statistics released by China's Ministry of Education last October, the number of private schools in the nation has declined by over 20,000 in the last four years, and by more than 11,000 just in 2023.

Additionally, the data indicated that the current enrollment in private schools has fallen to less than 50 million students, a decrease of more than 3 million compared to 2023. This accounts for nearly 17 per cent of the overall student population across the country, as cited by RFA.

Nevertheless, private schools continue to be the preferred option for numerous parents in China, despite local governments enacting policies aimed at limiting private education and bridging the quality gap with the public sector.

Earlier, another report by Center for Uyghur Studies (CUS) published a new report providing a thorough analysis of how the boarding school system functions as a tool of cultural genocide within the Uyghur homeland, tracing the origins of China's assimilation efforts against the Uyghurs, including how narratives of "counter-terrorism" have been employed to legitimise oppressive policies following the events of 9/11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor