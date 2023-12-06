Paris Hilton says ‘teenage trauma’ was the reason she opted for surrogacy

Los Angeles, Dec 6 Socialite Paris Hilton has revealed the reason why she opted for a surrogate for the birth of her two children. She said that it was due to the trauma she endured during her teenage years.

During an interview with Romper, Paris said that she still has “so much PTSD from what (she) went through” at Utah’s Provo Canyon School for troubled youth.

“If I’m in a doctor’s office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can’t breathe,” she told the outlet, reports pagesix.com.

“I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety.”

In 2020, the socialite alleged that she had been physically, sexually, and emotionally abused during her nearly year-long stint at the school. She claimed that part of the alleged abuse included non-consensual gynecological examinations in which she was held down against her will.

The school previously said that they “do not condone or promote any form of abuse.”

The 'Simple Life' star previously touched on her fear of pregnancy during an interview with Glamour UK, saying that “death” and “childbirth” were the “two things that scare (her) more than anything in the world.”

Aside from that, Hilton said that it would have been nearly impossible to manage her hectic work schedule along with the side effects of pregnancy.

“My schedule is out of control,” she said, adding that her days are often planned a year in advance.

“There never would’ve been the right time to do it because there’s literally no time to do anything in my life,” she said.

Despite the long and difficult road to motherhood for Hilton, she feels like her “life is finally complete.”

While the heiress-turned-entrepreneur says two kids is the “perfect” number, she is still open to potentially having one more.

“I used to look at my friends who’d be like, ‘Oh, I have to go home to my kids and my husband,’ like, ‘You’re so lame. This is so fun. I can’t imagine being like that,’” she recalled.

“Now I’m one of those boring people, and I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t imagine it any other way.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor