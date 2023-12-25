Paris Hilton takes son Phoenix to Disneyland for Christmas

Los Angeles, Dec 25 Paris Hilton and her son Phoenix are celebrating a perfect Christmas as they celebrate the festival at the "happiest place on Earth.”

The ‘Paris in Love’ star, 42, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting Phoenix's first visit to Disneyland, an experience she described as "a dream come true”, reports People magazine.

She went on to share just how special it was to watch her son, who turned 11 months old, react to the Disney magic and wonder all around him. "Absolutely magical and incredibly heartwarming," Paris wrote in her caption.

She further mentioned in her note: "Watching his excitement and awe at every new sight and sound, it’s clear why this place is known as the happiest on Earth. These precious moments of pure joy and wonder will stay in my heart forever. It’s moments like these that make life so beautiful and remind us why Disneyland is truly the happiest place on Earth.”

As per People, in the photos, Hilton and her son — who were accompanied by Hilton's husband, Carter Reum — could both be seen dressed for the occasion.

Phoenix wore a Christmas-themed Mickey Mouse outfit and ears, while his mom wore ears with furry pom-poms and carried a Minnie Mouse-inspired polka-dot bag.

Hilton's sister, Nicky Hilton, also came along for the fun, bringing her daughters, Lily-Grace Victoria, 7, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn. One photo captured Paris, Nicky and the three cousins posing together by a Christmas tree.

In another sweet image, Paris lovingly cradled Phoenix against her chest as she closed her eyes and soaked up the moment.

