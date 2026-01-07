Paris meeting of 'Coalition of Willing', US promises security guarantees for Ukraine once ceasefire enters into force

Paris [France], January 7 : The members of the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine, and the United States met in Paris, with the leaders stressing on their commitment towards "just and lasting peace in Ukraine". They welcomed the progress achieved between partners to achieve peace, the official statement by the European Commission said on Tuesday (local time).

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the meeting provided "unprecedented unity" between the Coalition of Willing, Ukraine and the US on security guarantees for peace in Ukraine.

"The Paris meeting marks an unprecedented unity between the Coalition of Willing, Ukraine, and the United States on the central dimension of security guarantees for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the French President said.

The meeting noted that the members would commit to several politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated once a ceasefire enters into force.

As per the statement by the European Commission, this would include the participation in a proposed US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, the Coalition agreed to continue critical long term military assistance and armament to the Armed Forces of Ukraine which would include but not be limited to aspects like long term defence packages and support for financing the purchase of weapons, amongst others.

A Multinational Force for Ukraine made up from contributions from willing nations within the framework of the Coalition, to support the rebuilding of Ukraine's armed forces and support deterrence.

Coordinated military planning has been conducted to prepare for reassurance measures in the air, at sea and on land and for the regeneration of the armed forces of Ukraine.

"We confirmed that these reassurance measures should be strictly implemented at Ukraine's request once a credible cessation of hostilities has taken place. These elements will be European-led, with the involvement also of non-European members of the Coalition, and the proposed support of the US", the statement noted.

The statement also mentioned the commitment to deepen long-term defence cooperation with Ukraine. "We agreed we would continue to develop and deepen mutually beneficial defence cooperation with Ukraine, inter alia: training, defence industrial joint production, including with the use of European relevant instruments, and intelligence cooperation," the statement read.

It also mentioned the decision to establish "a US/Ukraine/Coalition coordination cell at the Coalition Operational Headquarters in Paris."

On the meeting, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the meeting saw participation of Jared Kushner, General Alex Grynkewich, Ambassador Charles Kushner, and White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum from the American end.

"We have made significant progress on several critical workstreams, including our bilateral security guarantee framework and a prosperity plan," according to Witkoff

He expressed optimism on the momentum of the meetings.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that the military officials from France, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine worked in detail on "force deployment, numbers, specific types of weapons, and the components of the Armed Forces required and able to operate effectively".

He added that there were very substantive discussions with the American side on monitoring, to ensure there are no violations of peace.

"The United States is ready to work on this. One of the most critical elements is deterrence the tools that will prevent any new Russian aggression. We see all of this", Zelenskyy said.

In another post on X, Zelenskyy said that during the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussions were held on Ukraine's defence, and the support that can strengthen its positions in diplomacy.

