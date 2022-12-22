Parliamentary panel to lay report on anti-competitive practices by big tech companies in LS

New Delhi, Dec 22 A Parliamentary panel on finance headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha will on Thursday lay in the Lok Sabha a report on 'Anti-Competitive practices by Big Tech Companies'.

Another panel on external affairs will present a report on demands for grants for the current fiscal.

Besides, a report on 'Import of Coal - Trends and Issue of Self Reliance' pertaining to the Ministry of Coal', will be laid by a Parliamentary panel on coal, mines and steel.

