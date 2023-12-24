Parmeet Sethi praises Shoaib's act on ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actor Parmeet Sethi, who marked his presence on the stage of celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ has lauded the performance of Shoaib Ibrahim on the iconic wedding track ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, and said while watching the latter’s act, he felt like Shah Rukh Khan was dancing.

Power couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi graced the latest episode of the show as special guests.

Shoaib enthralled the judges and audience with his special performance to iconic wedding songs - ‘Chal Pyar Karegi’, ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Allah’ and ‘Saajanji Ghar Aaye’, along with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar.

Guest Archana said: “When I was watching Shoaib, it really felt like a typical hero from a film is dancing. It seemed like your hair, your demeanour, and the costume were flattering your physique, making you look like a typical hero, and you were dancing like a hero, enjoying yourself. Your expressions and energy were very good. Anuradha was complimenting you beautifully.”

Furthermore, Parmeet shared: “I actually felt like Shah Rukh Khan was dancing while watching you.”

Impressed by the spellbinding act, judge Farah Khan said: “I think I liked it the most because out of the four songs, I have choreographed three (laughs). Parmeet was a part of 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna,' as well. I felt very good because you created a whole story from the mehndi to the sangeet to the wedding ceremony.”

“Shoaib, you danced with so much happiness and love. Anuradha, I liked it, you didn't waste any beat, and choreographed it well. It was simple, even your lifts were very clean and well done. It was sweet, I felt like I was watching someone's wedding and was very happy to see it. It was a very happy performance. Too good,” added Farah.

Adding an extra layer of love and emotion to the already mesmerizing act, Shoaib’s wife Dipika Kakkar surprised him by joining him at the end of the act.

Dipika got nostalgic and talked about their wedding and reminisced about the beautiful moments they shared during their wedding ceremony.

The ‘Sasuaral Simar Ka’ fame actress said: “During the wedding ceremony, it literally felt like a dream come true for me. We had our wedding in Maudaha, which is Shoaib’s village. Our wedding baarat went through the same streets from where Ammi and Papa’s baarat had gone. The whole experience was so traditional and desi. Our journey started with the entire family travelling together on a train. It was a lot of fun. We didn’t have a typical pre-wedding shoot, so after reaching the village, we went to the fields and started recreating scenes from 'DDLJ.”

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

