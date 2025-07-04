"Party is united, Country is hot": Trump announces 'Big Beautiful Bill' signing celebration

Washington DC [US], July 4 : As the US Congress passed Republicans' 'One Big Beautiful Bill', President Donald Trump expressed his elation over this significant legislative win, announcing a bill signing celebration at the White House.

Noting that almost all representatives of the Republican party voted in favour of the bill, resulting in a final vote of 218-214, Trump said, "The Republicans in the House of Representatives have just passed the 'ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT." Our Party is UNITED like never before, and our Country is "HOT."

Trump invited all the US Congressmen/women and Senators to join the bill signing celebrations.

"We are going to have a Signing Celebration at the White House tomorrow, at 4 P.M. EST. All Congressmen/women and Senators are invited. Together, we will celebrate our Nation's Independence and the beginning of our new Golden Age. The people of the United States of America will be Richer, Safer, and Prouder than ever before," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Thank you to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and all of the wonderful Republican Members of Congress who helped us deliver on our Promises, and so much more. Together, we can do things that were not even imagined possible less than one year ago. We will keep working, and winning CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!" Trump added.

'One Big Beautiful Bill' was passed with a final vote of 218-214, with two Republicans, Representative Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick, voting against it, The Hill reported.

The landmark bill, which includes tax cuts and funding boosts for the Pentagon and border security, will now head to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed into law.

Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in a "big, beautiful signing ceremony" on Friday evening, CNN reported, quoting White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"The one 'big, beautiful bill' has passed the House of Representatives and will be at the president's desk for signature at a big, beautiful signing ceremony tomorrow at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July, just as the president always said and hoped it would be," Leavitt announced on a press call shortly after the bill's passage.

The bill was passed in the US Senate on Tuesday, with a 51-50 vote, with Vice-President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. The Hill, in its report, added.

