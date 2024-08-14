Parvathaneni Harish appointed as India's permanent representative to UN

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Parvathaneni Harish has been appointed as the next Ambassador/ Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Harish, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1990 batch, is serving as the Ambassador of India to Germany.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, as per the MEA statement.

Harish was appointed as the Ambassador of India to Germany on August 24, 2021. He was previously the Additional Secretary in the Ministry.

