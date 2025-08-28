Pashtun leader Bilal Orakzai's disappearance after active protest sparks outrage

The Hague [Netherlands] August 28 : The enforced disappearance of Bilal Orakzai, a senior Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader from Peshawar, has sparked growing outrage among rights defenders and diaspora communities.

According to a post shared by PTM Holland, Orakzai was arrested on July 31, 2025, during a peaceful protest outside the Peshawar Press Club and has not been seen since.

According to the post shared by PTM Holland, Orakzai, known for his tireless advocacy as a human rights defender and active member of the Pashtun Salvation Movement, had joined the demonstration to protest the Pakistani Army's latest operation in Bajaur.

Despite being taken into custody by Peshawar police, he has not been presented before any court. His family and colleagues remain in the dark about his whereabouts, fuelling fears of yet another case of enforced disappearance targeting nonviolent activists.

The post also emphasised that Orakzai was not guilty of any crime. Standing up for justice and the rights of marginalised communities affected his life adversely. The group underscored that the Pashtun Salvation Movement is committed to peaceful struggle, advocating for the sovereignty of the Pashtun people and defending the human rights of Afghans and other minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistani authorities have blacklisted the movement, labelling its actions as violations of human rights, a claim rejected by PTM and international rights advocates. Such measures represent an alarming pattern of criminalising peaceful dissent, silencing voices of resistance, and denying basic freedoms enshrined under international law.

The enforced disappearance of Bilal Orakzai highlights the deepening crisis of civic freedoms in Pakistan. Activists argue that detaining peaceful protestors without due process is a blatant violation of fundamental rights, eroding trust between citizens and the state. The post further warned that unless the international community speaks up, many more human rights defenders in Pakistan will continue to be targeted under the same cycle of repression.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor