Pashtun National Jirga slams Pakistani army's crackdown, calls for mass protests on August 1

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 31 : The Pashtun National Jirga has released a statement denouncing what it characterises as systematic suppression, forced relocations, and targeted violence against the Pashtun community.

Referring to the situation as "a brutal campaign" under the pretext of security, the Jirga has called upon Pashtun leaders and individuals across various regions to participate in widespread protests on August 1, demanding an immediate cessation of military actions and state violence.

The announcement, made by PNJ spokesperson Barkat Afridi, claims that Pashtun women, children, and working-class individuals are being "openly and covertly killed." Meanwhile, entire neighbourhoods from Waziristan to Bajaur are being displaced through enforced evacuations portrayed as anti-terror operations.

"These actions form part of a broader strategy aimed at displacing Pashtuns from their historic lands and taking control of their resources," the press release noted.

The PNJ stressed that it could no longer remain neutral amid such extensive suffering and state aggression. "The situation has reached a critical juncture," the release asserted, adding that the apathy of Pashtun leadership would be tantamount to complicity.

The protest call is framed as an initial phase of action. The PNJ has cautioned that if the demand to halt military operations remains unaddressed, further actions, both political and practical, will be discussed in future assemblies.

The Pashtun National Jirga is a representative democratic body, voicing the concerns of the Pashtun Nation from various parts of the region. In light of continuous challenges such as war, displacement, and economic difficulties, the Jirga will convene representatives from diverse sectors, including political parties, civil society groups, professional associations, and religious minorities, to deliberate on the most pressing issues impacting our people.

Previously, in a post on X, the Pashtun National Jirga (PNJ) expressed strong disapproval of the recent military operation in Bajaur, where multiple innocent civilians were reportedly killed or injured.

https://x.com/PashtunNJirga/status/1950301948407697444

"So the Pakistani army has once again started a murderous military operation in Pashtun areas. Only today tens of innocent civilians, young and old were killed or injured in Bajaur. Pashtun National Jirga once again states that these operations are not the solution; rather, they are part of the problem. As long as the generals empower militants, terror, insecurity, and violence will dominate our lives. You cannot differentiate between 'good and bad' militants. The 'good' ones kill on your order and the 'bad' ones against your orders, but they and you (the Pakistani army) all kill Pashtuns. We call on the world to take notice and take action to stop the oppression of Pashtuns," stated the post.

The Pakistan Army opened fire on Pashtun demonstrators in Tirah Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday, leading to the deaths of seven Pashtuns and injuries to more than twenty others.

The crowd had gathered in Tirah Valley to protest the death of a child who was killed by mortar fire from Pakistani forces. In response, the soldiers began firing indiscriminately at the unarmed Pashtun protesters.

According to a provincial government official, as reported by Dawn, the demonstrators, who were against counter-terrorism operations in the area, were shot at in the Mohmand Ghoz region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tirah Valley.

