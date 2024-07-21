Pashtun protesters storm Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, pull down flag amid atrocities backlash

Frankfurt [Germany], July 21 : Angry Afghan Pashtuns stormed the Pakistani consulate building in Frankfurt to protest state atrocities in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, specifically condemning the recent killing of Gilaman Wazir in Islamabad.

During the protest, demonstrators forcefully removed the Pakistani national flag from inside the consulate building. Video footage of the incident has since gone viral on multiple social media platforms.

According to Pakistani journalist Arzoo Kazmi, who reported on the incident via social media platform 'X', two individuals were subsequently arrested. She posted, "#Germany: Afghan Nationals Storm Pakistan Consulate in Frankfurt, Pull Down Pakistani Flag; 2 Arrested."

https://x.com/arzookazmi30/status/1814940962713706836?s=46&t=nbusnwoIYo9hUrDuoWfhwQ

In response, the Embassy of Pakistan in Germany swiftly condemned the act of vandalism, stating, "We condemn the reprehensible vandalising act at @pakinFrankfurt by miscreants on 20th July 2024. We are in contact with German authorities to ensure such a situation doesn't arise again and that the miscreants face legal consequences. We appeal to our community to be patient and calm."

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also expressed strong condemnation on social media platform 'X', asserting, "Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with the German government. We have urged the German government to fulfill its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff in Germany."

The unrest among the Pashtun community, both within Afghanistan and abroad, stems from ongoing incidents of human rights abuses and atrocities committed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Alleged acts of brutality by Pakistani security forces, coupled with Islamabad's perceived inaction, have fueled dissent and anger toward the government and security agencies in Pashtun-majority areas.

Recent events highlight a troubling pattern of severe crackdowns by Pakistani authorities. In one of the most alarming incidents, Pakistani security forces reportedly opened fire on peaceful protesters in the Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to more than 20 civilians.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor