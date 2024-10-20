Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Afghan Cultural Association demand justice for Pashtuns at Vienna protest

Vienna [Austria], October 20, : The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) wing in Austria, in collaboration with the Afghan Cultural Association (AKIS), organized a demonstration outside the United Nations Headquarters in Vienna.

The event aimed to condemn the actions of the Pakistani establishment and advocate for the rights of Pashtuns and other oppressed communities in Pakistan.

Demonstrators carried banners and placards criticizing the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pakistani military, accusing them of facilitating the rise of terrorist groups within the country.

Pashtun leaders who spoke at the protest emphasised that the PTM and the courageous people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and surrounding regions have made it clear that the Pakistani army must immediately end its occupation of the tribal areas.

During the demonstration, participants called on the international community to break its silence, urging the United Nations, the European Union, and other peace-oriented states to take a stand against the injustices faced by Pashtuns and other minorities.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) is a grassroots organisation dedicated to advocating for the rights of the Pashtun community, particularly in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and tribal areas. Central to its mission is the aim to address critical issues such as enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and military operations that have disproportionately affected Pashtun civilians.

The protest in Vienna underscores the growing discontent within the Afghan and Pashtun diaspora regarding the treatment of their communities in Pakistan.

The voices raised in Vienna are part of a broader demand for justice and accountability, urging the international community to take notice of the ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan. As the event concluded, protesters submitted a memorandum to the UN office detailing the atrocities committed against Pashtuns and requesting urgent intervention from international bodies.

The demonstrators conveyed a clear message that accountability for human rights violations is essential for fostering peace and freedom in the region.

