Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Ali Wazir arrested from Islamabad amid crackdown on PTM

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 3 : Ali Wazir, a senior leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) was arrested by the Islamabad police on Friday.

Wazir was detained by the police from outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at Islamabad. This arrest comes amid an ongoing, severe crackdown on PTM members after the death of senior leader and activist Gilaman Wazir.

In a post on X, PTM said, "Ali Wazir, the strong voice of human rights and Pashtuns, is kidnapped and arrested in Islamabad without any reason. While the killers of Pashtuns have been protected by Islamabad, the clear proof of which is the free movement of the killers of Gilaman Pashtun".

The US chapter of PTM also condemned the arrest, stating, "The forceful pickup of Ali Wazir from PIMS Hospital by Islamabad Secretariat Police, under orders from their superiors, is a vile and unconscionable act. The police even stopped the video recording where he was explaining the reason for his arrest and snatched the phone from his friend".

Reportedly, the leader was arrested by the police when he brought an individual to the PIMS hospital after suffering a minor accident with Wazir's car.

In a viral video that surfaced on social media platforms recently, Wazir, while being arrested by the police, can be witnessed mentioning, "Now they are forcibly arresting me without any reason. Yes, there was a small accident and I had brought this kid to the hospital and now he is fine. But even then they arrest me, which is not right". At the end of the video, a policeman can be seen allegedly snatching the phone of Wazir's companion.

Wazir, who heads the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), has become the icon of the non-violent movement in Pakistan.

However, Wazir spends most of his time fighting court battles because of a number of cases filed against him allegedly to tarnish his image. While one court after another has acquitted Ali Wazir, legal proceedings against him keep coming, showing the malafide intent of the Pakistani state, as the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) had mentioned in a previous statement.

PTM leader Wazir, was elected in the National Assembly as a member of the lower house of the Parliament in the general election of 2018. He was imprisoned in 2019 on sedition charges in connection with a controversial speech he made at a Karachi rally. Several cases along the same lines have been filed against him, and continue to be filed.

He continues to be stifled politically by the Pakistani state, which signals the weakness of Pakistan's polity, reported The International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS). Wazir has been consistently targeted for his unequivocal criticism of the Pakistani Army and the human rights abuses that the Pashtun ethnic minority face in Waziristan and neighbouring border areas in the former Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA), now a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported IFFRAS.

