Pashtun Tahafuz Movement organizes protest in Germany condemning Bannu incident

Berlin [Germany], July 21 : The German chapter of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), on Saturday organized demonstrations raising their voice against the genocide orchestrated by Pakistan's defence forces in the Bannu region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a post on 'X', PTM Khyber stated, "PTM Germany held a large protest in Germany against Pakistani policies, state terror, the genocide of Pashtuns, a military attack on peaceful protest in Bannu. It is no longer possible for this state to live under such policies. On October 11, there will be a big judicial meeting of the Pashtuns. We should all prepare for it."

https://x.com/ptmkhyber/status/1814874394285551836

Previously, in a shocking incident, the Pakistani military reportedly opened fire on peaceful Pashtun protesters who had gathered to raise their voices against the increasing incidents of terrorism in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district.

At that time thousands of people had gathered to protest against the rising terror incidents in the region and to demand measures for peace.

The incident resulted in the death of at least five individuals and around 20 people were reported injured.

Pakistan has been receiving severe condemnation from around the world. Previously, in a post on 'X,' the South Asia chapter of Amnesty International said, "Pakistan: Firing by officers on peaceful protestors in Bannu today resulting in the death and injury of several protestors, is a violation of their rights to peaceful assembly under international human rights law and Pakistan's own Constitution. The use of lethal force at a peaceful rally advocating for peace is unlawful and is at odds with the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials."

https://x.com/amnestysasia/status/1814305805136433447s=46&t=nbusnwoIYo9hUrDuoWfhwQ

The statement added, "Further, restrictions on mobile internet services in Bannu curtail the people's ability to mobilise, increase the spread of misinformation during emergencies, and create panic. The Government of Pakistan has repeatedly failed to promote and facilitate peaceful assembly, and to ensure the safety of protestors. @amnesty urges the government to promptly investigate and hold to account officials responsible for the attack. We also urge the Pakistani government to issue strict directives in line with the UN Basic Principles on the use of weapons."

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had similarly, condemned Pakistan by stating, "HRCP is appalled to learn that at least five protestors have been killed and over 20 injured after security personnel allegedly opened fire on peaceful protestors in Bannu, thousands of whom had assembled to demand an end to militancy and further security operations and to express their long-standing desire for peace and stability in the region."

"This seemingly state-sanctioned violation of citizens' right to life and right to freedom of peaceful assembly is reprehensible and reflects a dangerous contempt for citizen-led calls for peace," the post added on X.

https://x.com/HRCP87/status/1814269991346434352

"The provincial and federal governments must immediately engage with the protestors and their legitimate concerns, and hold to account those responsible for protestors' deaths and injuries. Moreover, any actions taken to restore law and order in the region must be debated transparently in Parliament and account for the rights of those affected" the HRCP further added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor