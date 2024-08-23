Passenger bus that plunged into Nepal river originated in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 23 : The passenger bus with an Uttar Pradesh number plate that plunged into a river in Nepal's Tanahun district on Friday had originated from Gorakhpur and was carrying tourists from India, as per a Nepal police official.

Rupandehi District Police Office Spokesperson DSP Manohar Bhatta toldover phone that the bus entered Nepal from Belahiya check-point in Rupandehi on August 20 with an 8-day permit.

The bus belonged to Kesharbani Travels and bore the license plate number UP 53 FT 7623, the official said.

Search and rescue operations have been initiated by the Nepal Army at the site of the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh said that officials have been instructed to provide all possible help to the victims.

In a post on X, he said, "Received the sad news of the accident of a private bus from Gorakhpur while going from Pokhara to Kathmandu in Nepal. I pray to God for the peace of the souls of those who died in the accident and speedy recovery of the injured. The concerned officials have been instructed to provide all possible help to the victims."

नेपाल के पोखरा से काठमांडू जाते समय गोरखपुर के प्राइवेट बस की दुर्घटना का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। ईश्वर से दुर्घटना में मृतकों की आत्मा की शांति एवं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं। संबंधित अधिकारियों को पीड़ितों को हर संभव मदद करने के निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं।— Dayashankar Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@dayashankar4bjp) August 23, 2024

Fourteen bodies were retrieved from the accident site in Nepal, Kumar Neupane spokesperson for Nepal's Armed Police Force said today.

The passenger bus that was travelling from Uttar Pradesh with at least 40 people onboard plunged into the Marsyangdi river in the Tanahun district today, Nepal police said.

"The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river," DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun confirmed toover phone.

As per the official, the bus was on its way to Kathmandu from Pokhara when the mishap took place.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said, "Regarding the Nepal incident We are establishing contact to find out if any person from Uttar Pradesh was on the bus."Sub-Divisonal Magistrate Maharajganj is being sent to Nepal and the Additional District Magistrate of Maharajganj will coordinate, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said.

