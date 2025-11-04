Passengers of Air India flight diverted to Mongolia given hotel arrangements

New Delhi [India], November 4 : An Air India San Francisco-Delhi flight made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbataatar in Mongolia after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route, the airline said in a statement.

Passengers of the Air India flight to New Delhi via Kolkata were disembarked and were given hotel arrangements, a statement by an Air India Spokesperson said.

In a post on X, the statement said, "AI174 of 02 November 2025, operating from San Francisco to Delhi had made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia. With the help of our partners and local authorities, Air India has extended immediate assistance to the passengers. They were served meals on board and have been disembarked. Hotel arrangements have been made for their stay after clearing immigration procedures at the airport, while Air India makes alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination, Delhi, at the earliest. Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this unforeseen diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety. Every effort is being made to minimise the inconvenience."

The aircraft made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia after a suspected technical snag, a spokesperson said on Monday.

"AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority," Air India said in a post on X.

Earlier on October 17, an Air India flight was cancelled due to a technical issue. Then on October 19, it was said that Air India would operate an additional flight from Milan to Delhi.

