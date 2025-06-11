PASSEX 2025: Indian and UK Navy conduct joint exercise in North Arabian Sea

New Delhi, June 11 In a powerful display of maritime strength, the Indian Navy and the United Kingdom's Royal Navy conducted a high-intensity Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the North Arabian Sea.

The crucial naval exercise, conducted on June 9 and 10, between the two geopolitical giants witnessed the participation of Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, a conventional submarine, and the long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P-8I.

From the UK's side, the exercise witnessed the deployment of UK Carrier Strike Group, comprising HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond.

The two-day multi-faceted naval exercise featured a wide range of maritime drills, including coordinated anti-submarine warfare operations, professional exchange of officers, unified control of integral helicopters along with tactical manoeuvres.

These complex operations in the North Arabian sea highlighted on the growing synergy between the two navies in maintaining operational readiness and domain awareness.

The PASSEX exercise served as a testament to the deepening maritime cooperation between India and the UK ensuring freedom of navigation, maritime security and rules-based international order at sea, reflecting the growing convergence between New Delhi and London on key strategic issues.

As global maritime challenges grow more complex with the rise of Chinese Navy in the region, the collaboration between two like-minded democratic nations such as India and the UK becomes increasingly crucial.

This crucial collaboration underscores the strong relationship between the two navies and their dedication to maintaining a secure and stable maritime environment.

The joint drill came in the backdrop of Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025, which resulted in more than two dozen casualties followed by the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan.

During the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan last month, the Indian Navy mobilised its carrier battle group in the Northern Arabian sea in full combat readiness.

"In the aftermath of the cowardly attacks on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani-sponsored terrorists on April 22, the Indian Navy's Carrier battle group, surface forces, submarines and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness," said Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, last month.

