Past year truly exceptional for India-UK modern relationship: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 31 Hailing ties between India and United Kingdom, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said that the relations between the two nations have evolved from a complicated historical association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership and the past one year has been an "exceptional year" for the "modern relationship" shared by the two nations.

The British High Commission in India hosted King Charles' Birthday Party in New Delhi. The gala event, paying tribute to King Charles III as the UK’s Head of State, comes after a landmark year in UK-India relations, with an agreed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a shared vision for 2035, and reciprocal visits of PM Modi and PM Starmer to each other’s countries.

"I think over the years, our ties have evolved from a complicated historical association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership. This past year has truly been an exceptional year for our modern relationship. Earlier this month as you heard from the High Commissioner, we welcomed Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai, accompanied by the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself visited the UK three months earlier, I had the privilege of traveling with him at that time, when the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement was signed. During that visit, we also adopted Vision 2035 - to guide our ties across five pillars, those of: Growth, Technology and Innovation, of Defence and Security, of Climate and Clean Energy and Education. We also adopted a Defence Industrial Roadmap for the first time," EAM Jaishankar stated in his remarks during the UK National Day celebrations.

Stressing that India and UK have strengthened ties across several sectors, EAM Jaishankar mentioned that both countries have not only expanded cooperation under the Technology Security Initiative, but also deepened it with regard to connectivity, AI and critical minerals.

"I think this is a development of particular significance which is that nine leading UK universities have received approval to establish campuses in India. The Southampton University has already inaugurated its campus in Gurugram, and I believe, it has welcomed its first cohort of students as well. Today is also an occasion to recognise the invaluable contribution of the 1.9 million strong Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom. They are truly a "living bridge” and they have helped to create a very special bond between us."

He stated that King Charles' commitment to sustainability and environment resonates deeply with PM Modi's vision of Mission LiFE. The EAM recalled that PM Modi had gifted a sapling to King Charles during his visit to Sandringham Castle in July. King Charles also gifted a sapling to PM Modi on his birthday under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative - a gesture that captures the shared commitment of two nations at the highest levels to protect the planet for future generations.

The EAM concluded his remarks by extending best wishes to King Charles on the special occasion. "May the friendship between India and the United Kingdom continue to flourish in the years ahead!" he said.

