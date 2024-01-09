Patanjali Foods hits new 52-week high

New Delhi, Jan 9 Patanjali Foods shares are up more than 5 per cent on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high.

Patanjali Foods shares were trading at Rs 1,687, up 5.5 per cent at a new 52-week high, as per Trendlyne data.

In the last one year, the stock has given a 43 per cent return. In the last one month it is up 5.3 per cent. In the last quarter it is up 34 per cent.

Coforge, IDFC First Bank and Patanjali Foods saw the highest increase in stake by FPIs in the September quarter, as per a November report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The highest increase in stake by mutual funds was in Coforge, Sula Vineyards and Restaurant Brands Asia while banks and financial institutions increased their stake the most in Restaurant Brands Asia, Union Bank and Amara Raja, the report said.

