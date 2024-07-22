"Patriot of highest order": Barack Obama praises Biden after he drops out of presidential race

Washington, DC [US], July 22 : Calling Joe Biden "one of America's most consequential presidents" and "patriot of the highest order," former US President Barack Obama has praised his fellow Democratic leader for opting out of 2024 presidential race in November.

In a statement, Obama said, "Joe Biden has been one of America's most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we've also been reminded again that he's a patriot of the highest order."

His statement came after Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election and endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic party.

Obama, however, did not make clear whether he would support Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Recalling his decision to choose Biden as US Vice President, he stated, "Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe's remarkable career in public service. But what I came to admire even more was his character his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts."

He stressed that Biden has displayed that character again and again since taking office.

"He helped end the pandemic, created millions of jobs, lowered the cost of prescription drugs, passed the first major piece of gun safety legislation in 30 years, made the biggest investment to address climate change in history, and fought to ensure the rights of working people to organize for fair wages and benefits. Internationally, he restored America's standing in the world, revitalised NATO, and mobilized the world to stand up against Russian aggression in Ukraine," Obama said.

The former president said that Biden has never backed down from a fight and the decision to pass the torch to a new nominee would have been one of the toughest for him.

Obama said, "I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn't make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It's a testament to Joe Biden's love of country and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow."

Speaking about the upcoming Democratic party Convention set to be held in Chicago, he said, "We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden's vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond."

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country. He has endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to "come together and beat" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In a letter posted on X, Biden stated, "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."

He also expressed gratitude to US Vice President Kamala Harris for being an "extraordinary partner" for him. He even thanked people who worked for his re-election.

Biden added, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor