PDM chief Fazl claims support of 180 MNAs for no-trust vote against Imran Khan govt

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday claimed that at least 180 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) are ready to support the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Wednesday, Fazlur Rehman said he was 100 per cent certain a no-confidence motion against the government would win, reported SAMAA.

The PDM chief claimed that the no-trust vote could succeed without support from the Pakistan Muslim League Quid-e-Azam (PMLQ), a key government alley.

Rehman said that the next two to three days were important for the success of a no-confidence vote.

The opposition parties need the support of 172 MNAs to pass a no-trust vote to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from office.

The same number is required for the removal of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

However, it is not clear immediately if the opposition alliance would first move a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan or National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, reported SAMAA.

Some political pundits believe that removing the speaker first will improve the chances of a successful no-trust vote against the prime minister, as the speaker has a major role in controlling the proceedings of the house.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor