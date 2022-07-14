Peaceful transfer of power within Sri Lanka is essential: US

Amid the unrest in Sri Lanka, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung has urged for the peaceful transfer of power within the country's constitutional framework and said that the US condemns all violence and calls for the rule of law to be upheld in the crisis-hit island nation.

"We condemn all violence and call for the rule of law to be upheld," she said in a tweet, stressing that a peaceful transfer of power within SL's democratic and constitutional framework is essential so the people's demands for accountability, transparency, democratic governance and a better future can be realized.

Julie Chung also requested parties to work together to bring economic and political stability in Sri Lanka.

"We urge all parties to approach this juncture with a commitment to the betterment of the nation and to work quickly to implement solutions that will bring long-term economic & political stability," she said in a Tweet.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled to Maldives on Wednesday followed by an uprising triggered due to the economic collapse of the island nation, is now waiting to travel further to Singapore.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is now an acting president, has declared a state of emergency in the country and a curfew in the Western province had been imposed.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also announced to step down from his posts amid the ongoing protests and crisis in Sri Lanka.

The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks as there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days.

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development progress and severely undermining the country's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor