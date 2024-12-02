Pelosi voices strong support for Taiwan's global participation during call with Taiwan President Lai

Hawaii [United States], December 2 : Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated her unwavering support for Taiwan's inclusion in international organisations during a phone call with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te on Monday. The call, which took place during Lai's stopover in Hawaii, was described as "warm and cordial" by Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo, according to Taiwan News.

Welcoming Lai to the United States, Pelosi congratulated him on his recent election victory and reaffirmed her longstanding advocacy for Taiwan's role on the global stage.

Citing her efforts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), Pelosi stressed that Taiwan's exclusion from international organisations could have "unimaginable consequences" for regional security and the global economy, Taiwan News reported.

She further underscored her commitment to ensuring Taiwan's voice is heard internationally, highlighting bipartisan support for the island in the US Congress.

The discussion also addressed the issue of double taxation between Taiwan and the US. Pelosi emphasised the importance of resolving this matter, noting that it reflects the strong and growing ties between the two nations.

Lai's stopover in Hawaii is part of a broader week-long visit to Taiwan's Pacific diplomatic allies, including the Marshall Islands, Palau, and Tuvalu. The trip is viewed as an effort to strengthen Taiwan-US ties and counter China's Belt and Road Initiative.

According to CNA, Taiwan's location at the centre of the first island chaina critical line of defence against Chinese expansionismadds strategic significance to the visit, reported Taiwan News.

Su Tzu-yun, a research fellow at the Institute for National Defence and Security Research (INDSR), explained that Lai's stops in Hawaii, Palau, and Guam are part of a strategy to link the first, second, and third island chains. These chains, comprising key territories such as Taiwan, Guam, and Hawaii, are vital to curbing China's regional influence.

"The first island chain is the 'first line of defence' against Chinese expansionism and a critical maritime route for fuel," Su told CNA.

Chieh Chung, a research fellow at the Association of Strategic Foresight, noted that recent deployments of US carrier strike groups in the Pacific are likely aimed at deterring China but are not directly linked to Lai's travel, Taiwan News reported.

Analysts believe China may respond with military exercises near Taiwan, but such actions could risk international backlash.

