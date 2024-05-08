Pentagon: Gaza aid pier complete, weather delays installation

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 8 (ANI/TPS): Construction of pier off the coast of Gaza is complete, but weather is delaying its installation, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

The pier being set up by the US Navy consists of the pier where aid ships will dock, and a causeway for trucks to bring the aid to the mainland.

Initially, about 90 truckloads of supplies will transit the causeway. When the operation reaches full capacity, as many as 150 trucks will make their way into Gaza. daily. (ANI/TPS)

