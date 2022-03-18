Pentagon says US intelligence provided to Ukraine 'making a difference' against Russia

The United States is providing Ukraine with intelligence that is making a difference in its fight against Russia, US Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie said during a hearing.

"I would say that the intelligence that we are sharing and the work that we're doing to support the Ukrainian government is making a difference," Moultrie said to the US House Armed Services Committee on Thursday. "It's accurate. It's timely, and it's actionable."

Moultrie added that he believes Ukraine is pleased with the support the United States is providing to it.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces have advanced 10 kilometres (6 miles) in the Donbas and seized two more settlements and are continuing their successful offensive.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, Konashenkov said, Russian forces have destroyed 182 Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters, 177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,393 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 134 multiple rocket launchers, 523 field artillery guns and mortars, and 1,182 special military vehicles.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after "requests" from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help to protect them from t intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Russia has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

