Pentagon tightens research security after probe flags China-linked collaborations

Washington, DC [US], January 12 : The Select Committee stated in a press release that its findings prompted the Pentagon to adopt new measures to safeguard taxpayer-funded research and prevent US innovations from benefiting China's military establishment.

Select Committee Chairman John Moolenaar said that Secretary Hegseth and Pentagon leadership are taking decisive steps to close security gaps.

"Secretary Hegseth and the leadership at the Pentagon are taking research security seriously and protecting taxpayer dollars," Moolenaar said.

He stressed that the United States cannot afford to have its federal research funding contribute to the rise of China's military capabilities.

He added that the Select Committee has worked "tirelessly to shutter joint institutes and safeguard American research."

The SCCCP investigation conducted in September 2025 revealed that, from June 2023 to June 2025, approximately 1,400 research papers funded by the Pentagon included collaboration with entities in the People's Republic of China.

According to the report, more than 700 of these publications were linked to Chinese defence research and industrial organisations, representing just over half of the total collaborations.

The committee argued that such partnerships posed a strategic risk to US national security.

In response to the findings, Under Secretary Emil Michael issued a memo outlining steps to assess potential damage arising from the reported collaborations.

The memo stated that the Department of Defence would conduct damage assessments on selected cases highlighted in the Select Committee's recent reports, with the review process scheduled to begin within 45 days of the December 9 directive.

As cited by the SCCCP, the Pentagon has implemented key recommendations from the committee's report.

These include prohibiting funding for fundamental research assistance to companies listed under Section 1260H, which identifies Chinese military companies operating in the United States.

The department has also established a Fundamental Research Risk Review repository to enhance information collection and sharing across defence agencies.

Additionally, efforts are underway to develop automated vetting and continuous monitoring mechanisms to strengthen oversight of research partnerships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor